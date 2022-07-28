Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

