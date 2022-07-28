Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,119 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Global SuperDividend US ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,295. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.