Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:DIVO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 247,393 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.