Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys 3,103 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 6.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 7,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

