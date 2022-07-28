Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. 42,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,182. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

