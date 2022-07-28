Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 5,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,587. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51.

