Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.