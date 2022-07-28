Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,024. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

