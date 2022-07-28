Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.34. The company had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,966. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.17 and its 200 day moving average is $275.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.