Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

FBRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,423. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

