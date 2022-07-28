General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of General Dynamics worth $198,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.58. 6,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.34.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

