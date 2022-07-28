Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Genocea Biosciences Price Performance

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $763,542.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.26. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genocea Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,537,612 shares of company stock worth $781,461 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

