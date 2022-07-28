Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $7.80-$7.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,926. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $146.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 88,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

