Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.73% of Gladstone Land worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.66%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

