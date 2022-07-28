Graviton (GTON) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.00859831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

