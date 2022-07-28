Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,906,000.00 in Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,408. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $254.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

