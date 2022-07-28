Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.