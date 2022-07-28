Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

