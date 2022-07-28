Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $527.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

