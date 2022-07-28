Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

