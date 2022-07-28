Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. 253,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

