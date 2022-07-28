Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

