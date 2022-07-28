Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,926. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.43.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.