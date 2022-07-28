Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.3 %

MET stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

