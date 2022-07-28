Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head to Head Contrast

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Haemonetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 174.79 -$5.01 million ($0.62) -3.39 Haemonetics $993.20 million 3.56 $43.38 million $0.84 81.97

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PetVivo has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PetVivo and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Haemonetics 0 3 3 0 2.50

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $72.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -4,324.14% -95.21% -74.90% Haemonetics 4.37% 18.57% 7.28%

Summary

Haemonetics beats PetVivo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; and Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

