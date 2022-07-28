Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.2 %

FRA HNR1 opened at €137.40 ($140.20) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.19.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

