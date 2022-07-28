Haverford Trust Co Has $13.81 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.80. 2,288,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

