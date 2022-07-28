HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 2,630 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $568,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

HACK opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.