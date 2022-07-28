HCR Wealth Advisors Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

SBUX opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $123.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

