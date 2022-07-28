HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

