HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

