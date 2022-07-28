Head to Head Comparison: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -346.43% -128.71% -73.39% Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.64 million 13.42 -$53.52 million ($0.67) -2.18 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 3.84 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phunware and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 225.34%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 215.04%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Phunware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

