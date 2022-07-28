Head to Head Survey: Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) vs. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 12.72% 17.19% 7.83% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Real Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.53 billion 4.76 -$40.40 million $6.62 37.06 Real Brands $10,000.00 4,016.29 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Constellation Brands and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 4 11 0 2.73 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus price target of $271.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Real Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Real Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi, My Favorite Neighbor, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

