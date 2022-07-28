HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €89.00 ($90.82) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €46.00 ($46.94) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

HLFFF opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

