Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. 30,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,241. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

