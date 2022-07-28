HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

HLS stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -33.47%.

(Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.