HOPR Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $853,659.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

