Hosking Partners LLP Buys 2,178 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.18% of American International Group worth $89,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after buying an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.62. 165,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,988. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

