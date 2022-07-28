Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,258 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,301,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,548 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $11.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

