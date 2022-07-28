Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $540.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $535.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.44.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.76. 17,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.81.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

