Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $540.00 at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $535.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.44.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.76. 17,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.