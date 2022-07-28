IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.31

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.31 and last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 102891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.27.

IBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities downgraded IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The firm has a market cap of C$602.75 million and a PE ratio of 29.65.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$120.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. Analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

