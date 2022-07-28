IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13, RTT News reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. IDEX updated its FY22 guidance to $7.88-$7.98 EPS.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. 3,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,977. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.