IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13, RTT News reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. IDEX updated its FY22 guidance to $7.88-$7.98 EPS.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.99. 3,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,977. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

