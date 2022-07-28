Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.27.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
