Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Sells 1,264 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.