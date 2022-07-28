Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $87,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.59. 65,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

