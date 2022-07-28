Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $243,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.76. 15,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,863. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.63.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.