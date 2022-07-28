Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 92.0% in July

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IPKW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.587 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.