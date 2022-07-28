Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 80.2% in July

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.6 %

VGM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

