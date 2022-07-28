Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 575,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,465. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.40.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

