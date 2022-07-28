iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,173,000 after buying an additional 99,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after buying an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,464,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 158,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

